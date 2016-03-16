FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish rate-setter Ancyparowicz says sees no reason to cut rates
March 16, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Polish rate-setter Ancyparowicz says sees no reason to cut rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - There is no justification to cut interest rates in Poland in the coming months as deflation is not hurting economic growth, newly-appointed policymaker Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Wednesday.

She said that most likely inflation will turn positive in the fourth quarter, helped by a low unemployment, rising wages and the implementation of the government’s new child benefit programme.

“Deflation is not hampering economic growth in Poland, hence there are no reasons for a further cut in interest rates in the coming months,” Ancyparowicz said in response to questions emailed by Reuters.

Ancyparowicz also said there were no risks to central bank independence in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

