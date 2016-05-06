FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-Polish central bank governor comments after rate decision
May 6, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Polish central bank governor comments after rate decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Marek Belka on Friday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

ON A POTENTIAL RATE CUT

I do not have an impression today that today’s discussion showed a bigger propensity to change rates.

ON MOODY‘S POTENTIAL RATING DECISION

I do not expect any tsunami, however the expectation of a rating downgrade, as this is how the pronouncements up to date can be interpreted, have had a pressure on the zloty. I am convinced that this rating (downgrade), if it takes place, has already been factored into the zloty exchange rate.

ON ADAM GLAPINSKI DESIGNATION AS NEW C.BANK HEAD

Markets have definitely waited for the decision who will be designated as the central bank head and I think they have taken it in positively.

ON ZLOTY

A free-floating zloty is one of our strengths in economic policy, but also we do not rule out an intervention, if the market situations warrants it. But we do not have any currency level or fluctuation rate, which we would like to maintain. (Compiled by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko)

