WARSAW Feb 8 Following are comments by Polish
central bank governor Adam Glapinski delivered on Wednesday
after the bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a
record low of 1.50 percent.
The central bank's statement after the decision is available
here
ON RATES
"For now we all agree that wait-and-see is the best
strategy. We are observing what is there. We assume ... that
inflation will rise somewhat and ... price growth dynamics will
stop and fall and this (state) will be maintained until the end
of the year.
If this happens, I would of course back keeping interest
rates at the current level.
This is the consensus we have for the time being. We are not
discussing when to raise rates this year, but we do not exclude
anything of course.
A rate hike is obvious if we had a sudden and sustained rise
in inflation - this is obvious - and exceeding of the target, or
even an outlook of exceeding the target in a sustained way.
For the time being the situation is so comfortable that we
can take into account also the second goal written into the law,
that is supporting the economy ... that is a policy of low
rates.
Historically they (rates) are very low, perhaps we will
enter negative (inflation adjusted rates) for a moment. This
will not be the first time .... this had not had an impact on
economic processes because everyone knew it was only for a
moment."
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)