UPDATE 3-Poland cuts rates to new low, may deliver more easing soon

* Bank cuts key rate by 50 bps to 2.00 pct, exceeds forecast

* First rate cut in 15 months to fight fall in CPI

* Belka says more easing possible, should take place fast

* Belka: bond market’s rate cut expectations “excessive” (Adds Belka comments, details)

By Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Poland cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points on Wednesday and signalled there could be more cuts in quick succession as the euro zone’s malaise and the Ukraine crisis constrain economic growth.

Poland had halted its easing cycle 15 months ago when the economy seemed to bounce back from a flirtation with recession, but the decision to resume cuts was an acknowledgement the recovery is weaker, and inflation lower, than the central bank had hoped.

Poland’s economy, the biggest in eastern Europe, has been hit by falling industrial output -- partly a result of fewer orders from Germany -- and a deep drop in consumer prices made worse by a glut of food products barred from export to Russia.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) cut the benchmark interest rate to 2.00 percent, a record low. That was deeper than the 25-basis-point cut that most analysts polled by Reuters had been predicting.

“It seems the council is trying to make up for lost time,” said Adam Antoniak, economist with Polish lender Pekao.

Among other economies in the region, Hungary has already cut rates to 2.1 percent, the Czech Republic is selling crowns to keep monetary conditions loose, and the European Central Bank is taking radical steps to raise inflation in euro zone countries closer to its goal.

The Polish central bank said in a policy statement it does not rule out a further adjustment of monetary policy if a fresh economic projection due in November shows a considerable risk of inflation remaining below the bank’s 2.5 percent target.

Consumer prices fell an annual 0.3 percent in August, their steepest decline in more than three decades.

Asked at a news conference about further cuts, central bank governor Marek Belka said: “I think that if we are to correct the level of interest rates (further), then this should be concentrated in time.”

But he also said the council had not been unanimous on the need for Wednesday’s half-percentage-point cut, and he described market expectations on the scale of the rate cuts as “excessive.”

Markets had earlier this week been pricing a likely further 45 basis points in interest rate cuts over the next six months.

Markets did not heed his comments, and instead started to price in even more policy easing. Forward rate agreements after Belka had spoken indicated the key rate will likely fall further by about 55 basis points.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the key rate to bottom out at 1.75 percent at end-March next year.

GERMAN SLUMP

Yields on Polish 10-year benchmark bonds dropped by 9 basis points to 2.81 percent, an all-time low, following the rate decision. The zloty was slightly weaker at first, but regained ground after Belka’s comments.

The bank on Wednesday also adjusted its deposit and lending rates, narrowing the corridor between them. The deposit rate was left unchanged at 1.0 percent, while the lending rate, called the lombard rate, was cut by 100 basis points to 3.0 percent.

Poland’s $508 billion economy slowed slightly in the second quarter of this year, in large part due to factors beyond its borders.

In Germany, which accounts for 25 percent of Polish exports, industrial output plunged at its steepest rate since the height of the financial crisis in August. Prolonged weakness in Germany would mean lower demand for Polish imports.

A Russian embargo on imports of Western foodstuffs, imposed as a consequence of the standoff in Ukraine, has hit Poland especially hard. The domestic market has been flooded with cut-price apples, for instance, because Polish farmers’ usual export market is now closed off to them.

Nevertheless, economic growth, at an annual 3.3 percent in the second quarter, is still higher than the average euro zone rate of 0.7 percent. Poland has been buoyed by robust growth in domestic demand and unemployment is at a four-year low.

Economists said the rate adjustments may be intended to give the central bank space to further cut the benchmark rate.

A sharp reduction in the benchmark rate could have the knock-on effect of pushing the deposit rate below zero, a threshold that would signal Poland had entered the realm of unconventional monetary policy, something it has tried to avoid.

Narrowing the corridor allows the benchmark rate to come down further without pushing the deposit rate into negative territory.

“There should be a proportion between the reference rate and (other rates),” Belka said. “If not, then we would have deposit rate from the unconventional policy world, and the lombard rate from the world of restrictive monetary policy.” (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)