UPDATE 1-Poland prepared to tackle any fallout from Greece - Belka

By Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank is prepared to tackle any fallout from developments in Greece and Poland’s direct exposure is minimal, governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the central bank left interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent, Belka said of any potential Greek spillover: “We are prepared for this and we know what to do if such effects take place.”

The zloty has fallen by 4.5 percent against the euro since the start of May partly on worries that Greece may be forced to exit the euro zone. The zloty hit a 5-month low of 4.2399 on Wednesday.

The currency has also been hurt by concern that the government may be unseated in an October parliamentary election by the opposition Law and Justice party, which pledged more public spending paid for by taxing banks and supermarkets.

Belka told a news conference the zloty weakening was related more to the impact of Greece on emerging market assets and the sell-off in China than to domestic politics.

Central banker Andrzej Kazmierczak, who joined Belka at the news conference after the rate decision, said short-term fluctuations in the zloty rate were normal, and the currency’s fundamental exchange rate has remained stable.

FORECASTS

The bank presented its new projection for inflation and growth on Wednesday, showing a pick-up in price growth in 2016 and 2017 compared to the bank’s March forecasts.

The bank said it expected year-on-year inflation to remain negative in the coming months. Consumer prices fell by an annual 0.9 percent in May, remaining far below the bank’s plus 2.5 percent inflation target.

The bank said it expects economic growth to remain stable in coming months, which according to the bank will limit the risk of consumer prices remaining below the target in the medium term.

Asked about market expectation for a start to rate hikes in the second half of next year, Belka said market expectations were “more or less” correct.

He said he does not expect the bank’s rate-setting panel would have to return to considering cutting interest rates.

Eight out of 10 members of the Monetary Policy Council end their terms at the start of 2016, while Belka’s term ends in June next year. (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)