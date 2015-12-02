HIGHLIGHTS-Polish central bank governor's comments after rate decision

WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Marek Belka on Wednesday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

The central bank's statement after the decision is available on: here

INFLATION

“As far as inflation is concerned, this negative index is starting to shrink. We expect that soon we will face a positive growth pace ... All of this is in line with our expectations.”

“It is clear that the last (few) months point not towards deflation, but towards strengthening low inflation. Our projections show that the CPI (consumer price index) will rise, but probably it will be below the (central bank target‘s) lower threshold of 1.5 percent until the end of (next) year.”

“We even thought that (deflation) would disappear in ... December. It could happen that it will be a month later.”

2015 BUDGET DEFICIT HIKE

“This year’s deficit (change) has no real significance. It will be what it will be.”

ECONOMIC DATA

“Above all, the recent data confirm our view on the economic development ... We have a steady pace of economic growth, (manufacturing) PMI is positive and still shows that we should not have a problem with keeping the economy on this growth path, at least in coming months.”

“We just remind here that the economy is on a balanced growth path ... and the monetary policy has its share in this success, because it is a success.”

ECB, FED

“I do not foresee any sensations (on the Polish market) linked to the further easing of the ECB’s (European Central Bank‘s) ultra-loose policy or the expected rate rise (in the United States). What it would bring on the global scale is a different thing.”

RATE CUT

“I have talked about it before - I think a rate cut is not needed.”

“I believe, that most likely such a rate cut would not cause credit to become even cheaper.”

“There would not be a tragedy, there would not be any benefit.” (Compiled by Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary)