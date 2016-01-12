HIGHLIGHTS-Polish c.bank candidates' comments at parliamentary hearings

(Adds more comments)

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are comments by the candidates of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) for the central bank’s rate-setting panel from the hearings at the parliament on Tuesday.

GRAZYNA ANCYPAROWICZ

On monetary policy:

“I think that the (government‘s) 500 plus program, other government plans and a rather high deficit create inflationary pressure.”

“Monetary policy should be stable and conservative.”

“There are no grounds to change the monetary policy.”

Reserves:

“If we look at the statistics of the World Bank, Poland has a gigantic public debt, which is mostly denominated in foreign currencies. We are heavily exposed to speculation. FX reserves have to be high.”

Other:

“The Hungarian path is not for Poland, these are two different economies.”

“I do not see any reason for one group of loan owners (Swiss-franc denominated mortgages), and not the poorest one, is treated in a special way.”

MAREK CHRZANOWSKI:

On growth:

“I think that obviously one can stimulate economic growth with monetary policy.”

“The European Central Bank and the (Polish central bank) are both ... supposed to look after price stability. This task can be accompanied by supporting the economic policy of the government, if it doesn’t threaten price stability.”

EUGENIUSZ GATNAR

On growth:

”There is a number of monetary policy tools. There is the required reserve rate, which the central bank could lower and thus provide liquidity for the commercial banks, when the classic instruments run out.

Polish companies are in good shape, half of them financing themselves from own funds. I think that if such a need arises the central bank will take such actions.

There is an over-liquidity in the banking sector and it has proper tools to stimulate growth. If the traditional monetary policy tools run out, the experience of other banks could be used.”

On euro adoption:

”I‘m an opponent of entering the euro zone. Definitely in the coming years there is no such need due to the weakness of the euro zone.

The zone faces huge problems, imbalances between the north and the south, let’s wait for the euro zone stabilisation.

If the Poles are as wealthy as the euro zone citizens on average, they will approve that themselves. I think that Poles have to be asked about it and (only then) resign from this important sovereignty asset, which the Polish currency is.”

JERZY KROPIWNICKI

On growth:

“From a formal point of view, it would be hard for the central bank (to support the government growth policy).”

“What is key here is predicting the future economic situation by loan-takers. No matter how beneficial the loans are, if potential loan-takers do not have an optimistic approach to their furture profits, they will unlikely take out loans”.

On euro:

”If we were to enter the euro fulfilling the conditions, then immediately, without the ERM2 mechanism and tempting speculation funds.

In particular, when the recession looms, one should be very cautious with actions that would result in connecting the economy with other economies through a currency system, since this could be disadvantageous”.

On zloty:

”The risk of speculation is always there, but we can say that a free floating (zloty) exchange rate and strong nerves of the bank’s management could help avoid such a situation.

ERYK LON

On zloty:

“Free-floating (exchange) rate system is good, with elements of intervention. It’s worth it to intervene in both directions.”

On euro adoption:

“From the start I have been sceptical regarding (Poland‘s) entry to the euro zone.”

“In my view, the ERM (European Exchange Rate Mechanism) is not necessary. The free-floating exchange rate system is good, which doesn’t mean we will not make any steps.”

On reserves:

“Reserves need to be multiplied, but slowly. We have to have reserves, so that we’re prepared for the actions of institutions, which want to make money on this.”

Other

"Flexibility of action is a very important characteristic of an (MPC) member. It is very important to adjust the actions of the central bank to the situation, when forecasts turn out to be wrong. The other (important) characteristic is pragmatism - I'm not a doctrinarian."