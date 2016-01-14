HIGHLIGHTS-Polish central bank governor's comments after rate decision

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Marek Belka on Thursday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

The central bank's statement after the decision is available on: here

ON DEFLATION

“I will have to suspend, or at least weaken my solemn promises, that deflation will turn into limited inflation in December or January. We’ll reach a positive reading of (CPI) slightly later.”

“But what’s the worst - or maybe the best - is that (CPI) will stay at a very low level through most of 2016.”

ON CURRENT ZLOTY WEAKENING

“It is, above all, a result of the global situation. I‘m not disregarding here factors linked to the situation in Poland, but if there was something fundamentally wrong going on in Poland then the treasury bond market would reflect that, and here the situation is very stable.”

ASKED IF CONCERNED BY ZLOTY DYNAMICS

“No, we do not fight against trends. We have never said that we would enter the market to reverse more general, wider trends. We have said that if there are on the Polish market some idiosyncratic events, hard to explain, then maybe, but otherwise no.”

ON NEW MPC MEMBERS

“New MPC members’ statements clearly show consideration, thought and calm. I would not expect some sudden, significant changes when it comes to monetary policy direction.”

ON 2016 BUDGET

“The 2016 budget does not disturb the financial balance, however, as one-offs are a significant source (of revenue) for spending initiatives, it’s about the frequency (of revenue), so that in coming years this balance is not undermined. There have to be new, stable sources of revenue.”

ON CENTRAL BANK‘S 2015 PROFIT

“The situation has panned out in such a way, that this profit may be significantly higher (than originally assumed), but I don’t want to give the figure.” (Compiled by Bartosz Lada and Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)