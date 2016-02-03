HIGHLIGHTS-Polish central bank governor's comments after rate decision

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Marek Belka on Wednesday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

The central bank's statement after the decision is available on: here

ON INTEREST RATES

“I don’t have an impression that we are closer to the moment when the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) will start to raise interest rates.”

”I don’t see such an increased prospect of a rate cut in the nearest future.

I have not noticed the pendulum swinging towards either a hike or a cut.”

ON DEFLATION

”I was deeply wrong when I said that the negative inflation, or deflation will disappear. We didn’t predict another collapse of oil and commodities prices. The effect is that over the next several months we will have a negative CPI.

When it comes to core inflation, measured excluding energy and food prices, it is still hovering above zero and we predict that it will rise slightly in the coming months.

It is difficult to take into account this effect you are talking about, I mean the government’s policy that aims at stimulating consumption spending. I need to refer you to the projection that will be published in a month’s time. This factor will already be taken into account there.”

ON BANK TAX, CHILD BENEFITS

“We take into account one of the factors being discussed, namely the bank tax and this factor is being considered in the construction of the inflation and GDP projection for the coming quarters. On the one hand, we have the pro-growth factor (of new child benefits), and on the other hand ...the less favourable lending conditions could to some extent lower credit action and the economic and investment growth that follows it. For the time being, these factors will be included in the next projection.”

ON C.BANK INDEPENDENCE

“I have nothing to say concerning the issue of undermining or not undermining (the bank’s independence). I observe neither such attempts nor facts which could go into that direction.”

ON ECONOMY

”(...) we have accelerating GDP growth, an improving labour market. We expect faster wage growth. The world is full of turbulence and the turbulence has not bypassed Poland. In such times, it is better to wait and not expose the Polish economy to some additional risks, but of course these factors, which have been offsetting each other, could change. We are leaving this up to the new council .

I have not noticed the pendulum moving either to rate hike or cut.” (Compiled by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko)