Polish c.banker says current rates can still influence economy -paper
February 11, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Polish c.banker says current rates can still influence economy -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s interest rates are at a record low, but they are still a real policy instrument that the central bank can use to influence the economy, a newly appointed member of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Thursday.

New MPC member Eugeniusz Gatnar was quoted in the Rzeczpospolita daily saying:

”I appreciate that the predecessors left us with rates at levels which are at a record low but they are still a real instrument of influencing the economy.

“If the main interest rate was close to zero, then we would have a smaller leeway in case of serous turbulence.”

The central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March last year after a larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut which took rates to an all-time low of 1.50 percent. It has kept rates flat since then.

Gatner said the Polish economy had the potential to accelerate to 4 percent growth this year versus 3.6 percent in 2015, but added that he saw no reason for the central bank to change its 2.5 percent inflation target.

Gatnar joined the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC) earlier this year as a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS).

For a Factbox on the reshuffle among MPC rate-setters please go to (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Eric Meijer)

