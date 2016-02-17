FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2016 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

New Polish panel to be cautious over interest rates-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s rate-setting panel will be very cautious about interest rates after it is reshuffled by the ruling party, Jerzy Kropiwnicki, a newly-appointed central banker told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has replaced half of the 10-strong Monetary Policy Council members since the beginning of this year. Together with President Andrzej Duda, PiS will ultimately replace all but one of the panel members.

“Definitely (the new MPC) will be very cautious,” Kropiwnicki said.

“I can only express satisfaction that the outgoing panel left some room in both directions”, he added when asked whether he saw room for rate cuts.

The central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March last year after a larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut which took rates to an all-time low of 1.50 percent. It has kept rates flat since then.

For a Factbox on the reshuffle among MPC rate-setters please go to (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
