HIGHLIGHTS-Polish central bankers' comments after rate decision

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Marek Belka and rate-setter Lukasz Hardt on Wednesday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

BELKA ON GDP GROWTH

The first-quarter data were disappointing, it was a slight surprise. But we expect that this is temporary and the first month of the second quarter showed a significant rebound.

Investment weakened more than we expected and we hope that this is a temporary phenomenon. But if it was to repeat in the coming quarters (...) then we would have to take a closer look if perhaps it is not linked to sustained deflation.

BELKA ON LABOUR MARKET

The situation on the labour market is interesting and very positive. We have the lowest unemployment in the past 26 years. (...) We are hearing anecdotal evidence that there is a lack of employees in some regions(...).

A very good situation on the labour market - as usually is the case around the world - leads to revival in wages. Why would this not happen in Poland? And this would weaken the factor of demand-linked deflation.

BELKA ON BREXIT

We do not rule out weakening of currencies such as the zloty, but frankly speaking I think that the referendum is like getting the hump. It will not bring an earthquake in the short-term. This referendum is simply unnecessary.

HARDT ON SWISS-FRANC MORTGAGES

I hope that the final solution will take into account the stability of the financial sector. (...)

When it comes to spreading it over time, the answer is obvious. The market does not like uncertainty and we don’t like it either. The sooner the better (...)

HARDT ON WAGE PRESSURE

We do not want to say that we have wage pressure in the economy, but there are some symptoms that make it likely that such pressure may appear in the coming months. (Compiled by Marcin Goclowski, Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goettig)