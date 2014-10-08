FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland cuts key interest rate to 2.00 percent, more than expected
October 8, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Poland cuts key interest rate to 2.00 percent, more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank cut the key interest rate by 50 basis points to a new all-time low of 2.00 percent on Wednesday, deeper than expected by analysts.

The bank cut the lombard interest rate by 100 basis points to 3.0 percent, cut the re-discount rate by 50 basis points to 2.25 percent, and left the deposit rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.

The bank will release a statement and hold a news conference at 1400 GMT to explain its decision. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

