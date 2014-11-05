FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland keeps key interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent
November 5, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Poland keeps key interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank kept the key interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent on Wednesday, despite analysts’ expectations for a 25-basis point cut.

The bank kept the lombard interest rate at 3.00 percent, the re-discount rate at 2.25 percent and the deposit rate at 1.00 percent. The zloty strengthened after the rate decision was announced.

The bank will release a statement and hold a news conference at 1500 GMT to explain its decision. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

