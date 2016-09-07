FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's central bank keeps rates flat, as expected
September 7, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Poland's central bank keeps rates flat, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March last year, also kept its lombard rate flat at 2.50 percent, the deposit rate at 0.50 percent and the rediscount rate at 1.75 percent.

The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

