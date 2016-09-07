WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's central bank on
Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record
low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts
polled by Reuters.
The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March last
year, also kept its lombard rate flat at 2.50 percent, the
deposit rate at 0.50 percent and the rediscount rate at 1.75
percent.
The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold a
news conference at 1400 GMT.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)