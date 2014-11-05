Polish c.bank says does not exclude more easing if GDP slows

WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank said on Wednesday that it does not exclude further monetary easing if incoming data indicate a deterioration in the outlook for economic growth.

The bank also said in a statement following its decision to keep rates unchanged on Wednesday that October’s 50 basis point rate cut and sustained economic growth will reduce the risk of inflation staying below its 2.5 percent target in the medium-term. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)