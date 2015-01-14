Polish central bank says further policy easing possible

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Wednesday it may cut rates again if deflation persists and economic growth slows.

“If ... the risk of inflation staying below the target in the mid-term extends, incoming data confirm a slowdown in economic activity and the low growth in the Polish economy’s neighbourhood persists, the MPC does not rule out further monetary policy adjustment,” the central bank said in a statement.

Poland’s central bank decided to keep interest rates at their all-time low of 2 percent on Wednesday, in line with analysts’ expectations. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)