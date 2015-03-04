FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's rate cut cycle is over, c.bank says
#Financials
March 4, 2015

Poland's rate cut cycle is over, c.bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank said on Wednesday that its monetary easing cycle is over after it cut rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points to a record low of 1.5 percent.

The bank’s rate-setting body said that it cut rates earlier on Wednesday due to a prolonged period of deflation and increased risk that consumer price dynamics would stay below the bank’s target of 2.5 percent in the medium-term.

“The decision on cutting interest rates at the present meeting means an end of the monetary policy easing cycle,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

