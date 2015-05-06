FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland cbank: economic pick-up means rate cut not needed
May 6, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Poland cbank: economic pick-up means rate cut not needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank said it decided to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday because an expected gradual economic pick-up limits the risk of inflation staying below the bank’s target in the medium term.

The rate-setting panel did not comment on the zloty exchange rate, even though markets have speculated for weeks the zloty’s rise may influence rate policy or prompt central bank currency intervention. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

