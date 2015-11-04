FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish central bank: CPI return to target clouded by commodity prices
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Polish central bank: CPI return to target clouded by commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Low commodity prices and a deeper slowdown in emerging markets are a source of risk with regard to the return of consumer price dynamics back to the bank’s inflation target, the rate-setting panel said on Wednesday after it decided to keep rates on hold.

The central bank also said it expected its year-on-year consumer price dynamics to gradually rise in the coming months.

The bank presented its new projection of inflation and growth, which lowered the bank’s inflation estimate for 2016 compared to the bank’s July forecasts.

The full text of the statement is available at: here (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.