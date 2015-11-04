Polish central bank: CPI return to target clouded by commodity prices

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Low commodity prices and a deeper slowdown in emerging markets are a source of risk with regard to the return of consumer price dynamics back to the bank’s inflation target, the rate-setting panel said on Wednesday after it decided to keep rates on hold.

The central bank also said it expected its year-on-year consumer price dynamics to gradually rise in the coming months.

The bank presented its new projection of inflation and growth, which lowered the bank’s inflation estimate for 2016 compared to the bank’s July forecasts.

The full text of the statement is available at: here (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)