Poland's c.bank says current rate level supports balanced growth

WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank rate-setting panel said on Wednesday that it kept interest rates on hold at an all-time low as their level supports balanced growth of the economy.

The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement, that it expected the consumer price dynamics to gradually rise in the coming quarters.

Low commodity prices and a slowdown in emerging markets are a source of risk with regard to the return of consumer price dynamics back to the bank’s inflation target, the bank said.

The full text of the statement is available at: here (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)