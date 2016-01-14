FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's c.bank: commodity price fall may slow down CPI growth
January 14, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's c.bank: commodity price fall may slow down CPI growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank rate-setting panel said on Thursday that it expected consumer price dynamics to gradually rise in the coming quarters, but the growth could be slower than previously expected due to a renewed fall in commodity prices.

“So far, current deflation is not having a negative impact on businesses’ decisions,” the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said in a statement.

The Council also said that it kept interest rates on hold at an all-time low as their current level supports balanced growth of the economy.

The full text of the statement is available at: here (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

