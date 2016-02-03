FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's central bank says deflation to persist in coming months
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's central bank says deflation to persist in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank said on Wednesday deflation will persist in the coming months due to very low commodity prices, reiterating the current level of interest rates helps keep the country on a balanced growth path.

“In the opinion of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC), CPI dynamics will remain negative in the coming months due to very low commodity prices. At the same time, core inflation is expected to gradually accelerate,” the MPC said after it decided to keep rates at their all-time low of 1.5 percent.

“A more comprehensive assessment of the inflation outlook in coming quarters will be possible once knowing the results of the March projection,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

