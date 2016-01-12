Polish c.bank hopeful Ancyparowicz says "no grounds" to change policy

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish central banker candidate Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Tuesday that Poland’s monetary policy should be conservative, with interest rates remaining stable.

“Monetary policy should be stable and conservative,” Ancyparowicz told a parliamentary committee. “There are no grounds to change the monetary policy.”

Ancyparowicz also said Poland was very seriously exposed to market speculation, adding that the structure of public debt should be changed to reduce risks.

Ancyparowicz is a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to join the 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in the first quarter of the year.

The candidates need to be confirmed by a vote in parliament and sworn in to join the MPC. The PiS party has an outright majority in both chambers of parliament. Its other candidates to join the MPC are Eryk Lon, Henryk Wnorowski, Jerzy Kropiwnicki, Marek Chrzanowski and Eugeniusz Gatnar.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary)