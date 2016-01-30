FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish parliament appoints two new rate-setters
January 30, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Polish parliament appoints two new rate-setters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Polish parliament’s lower chamber appointed Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon to the central bank’s rate-setting panel on Saturday, state news agency PAP reported.

PAP quoted the head of the chamber’s chancellery, Lech Czapla, as saying the new members will be sworn in on Feb. 10, meaning they will not take part in the rate meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two candidacies were backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has a outright majority in both chambers of parliament.

For a Factbox on the reshuffle among rate-setters please go to:. (Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

