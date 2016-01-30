Polish parliament appoints two new rate-setters

WARSAW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Polish parliament’s lower chamber appointed Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon to the central bank’s rate-setting panel on Saturday, state news agency PAP reported.

PAP quoted the head of the chamber’s chancellery, Lech Czapla, as saying the new members will be sworn in on Feb. 10, meaning they will not take part in the rate meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two candidacies were backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has a outright majority in both chambers of parliament.

(Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Angus MacSwan)