Polish c.banker Rzonca says further zloty gains uncertain -report
March 27, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Polish c.banker Rzonca says further zloty gains uncertain -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 27 (Reuters) - Polish central bank policymaker Andrzej Rzonca was quoted as saying on Friday that further zloty gains are uncertain and that he would like the bank to begin raising rates as soon as possible.

“The fact that it (the zloty) is gaining, does not mean it will continue to do so,” Rzonca, the most hawkish rate-setter on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC), told state news agency PAP.

“I would like the period of interest rates normalisation in Poland to start as soon as possible, because its swift start would mean that we have high economic growth, and at the same time the risk of serious turbulence in our surroundings has diminished.” (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

