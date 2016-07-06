FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Polish central bank cuts GDP growth forecast for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank cut its forecast for the country's economic growth in 2016 to 2.6-3.8 percent from previously expected 3.0-4.5 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The central bank did not give an explanation, but analysts point to slower absorption of European Union aid funds, weaker domestic consumption, as well as a potentially negative effect of Britain's decision to leave the EU, as possible causes.

The central bank also said in a statement released after it decided to leave interest rates at their historical low of 1.5 percent, that economic growth is likely to return to "stable levels", while current rates help keeping Poland on a stable path of balanced growth. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

