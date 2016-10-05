Polish c.bank says sees deflation easing in coming months

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The scale of deflation in Poland is likely continue to gradually diminish over the coming months, the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council said in a statement on Wednesday, after it decided to keep interest rates at their all-time lows.

"The Council upholds the assessment that ... the current level of interest rates facilitates keeping Poland's economy on a path of balanced growth," it said.

The central bank also said that economic data show that economic growth in the third quarter was at levels similar to those from the second quarter. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)