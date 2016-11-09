FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank says economy may have slowed slightly in Q3
November 9, 2016

Polish c.bank says economy may have slowed slightly in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's economy may have slightly slowed down in the third quarter, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday following its decision to keep rates unchanged at an all-time low.

"Economic growth has remained stable in Poland. However, data indicate that GDP dynamics in the third quarter may have slightly decreased," the bank said.

The bank also said that inflation will likely turn positive in the coming quarters.

The bank also published on Wednesday its new forecasts for inflation and economic growth, slightly cutting the economic growth estimate for 2016. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
