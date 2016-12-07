FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Polish c.bank says data signal subdued GDP growth in Q4
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 9 months ago

Polish c.bank says data signal subdued GDP growth in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Poland's economic growth will likely remain subdued in the fourth quarter after a slowdown in the third quarter, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday following its decision to keep rates unchanged at an all-time low.

The central bank also said that it expected consumer price dynamics to continue to gradually accelerate in the coming quarters.

"In Poland, gross domestic product dynamics decreased in the third quarter, while data on economic activity signal that the dynamics will remain at a lowered level also in the fourth quarter," the bank said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.