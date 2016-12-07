Polish c.bank says data signal subdued GDP growth in Q4

WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Poland's economic growth will likely remain subdued in the fourth quarter after a slowdown in the third quarter, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday following its decision to keep rates unchanged at an all-time low.

The central bank also said that it expected consumer price dynamics to continue to gradually accelerate in the coming quarters.

"In Poland, gross domestic product dynamics decreased in the third quarter, while data on economic activity signal that the dynamics will remain at a lowered level also in the fourth quarter," the bank said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)