7 months ago
Polish c.bank says economy appears to have grown slowly in Q4 2016
January 11, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 7 months ago

Polish c.bank says economy appears to have grown slowly in Q4 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Poland's economic growth likely remained subdued in the last quarter of 2016, but monthly data signalled a gradual acceleration in growth, the central bank said on Wednesday after keeping rates unchanged at an all-time low.

The central bank also said in a statement that it expected consumer price dynamics to continue to gradually accelerate in the coming months, but will stay moderate. It will be supported, among other factors, by the expected gradual acceleration in economic growth, it said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

