5 months ago
Polish c.bank sees CPI stabilising after sharp pick-up in early 2017
#Financials
March 8, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 5 months ago

Polish c.bank sees CPI stabilising after sharp pick-up in early 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level after significantly accelerating in the first months of this year, the central bank said on Wednesday justifying its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank increased its forecast of inflation to a range of 1.6-2.5 percent in 2017 from 0.5-2.0 percent earlier. The central bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent.

The bank also reiterated that the current level of rates, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

