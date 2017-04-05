FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank expects CPI to stabilise at "moderate" level
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 5 months ago

Polish c.bank expects CPI to stabilise at "moderate" level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank also reiterated that the current level of borrowing costs, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.

"The stabilisation of price growth in the coming quarters will be facilitated by a fading out of the effects of earlier rises in commodities prices on global markets," the bank said in a statement.

"The risk of exceeding the inflation target in a sustained way in the medium term is limited," the bank said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

