FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Polish c.bank expects CPI to remain at moderate level
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2017 / 2:06 PM / in 3 months

Polish c.bank expects CPI to remain at moderate level

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation will likely remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank also reiterated that the current level of borrowing costs, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.

It also said that first quarter economic growth data may reflect a gradual revival in investment demand. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.