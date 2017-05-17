Polish c.bank expects CPI to remain at moderate level

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation will likely remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank also reiterated that the current level of borrowing costs, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.

It also said that first quarter economic growth data may reflect a gradual revival in investment demand. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)