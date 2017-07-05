WARSAW, July 5 Poland's inflation is likely to
remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central
bank said again on Wednesday as it explained its decision to
keep interest rates at an all-time low.
The bank also said that the current level of rates, with the
benchmark rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep
Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.
The bank said indicators signalled that economic growth
remained "stable" in the second quarter.
The central bank's new set of forecasts differ little from
those presented in March, but this year's economic growth
forecast was increased to just above 4 percent from 3.7 percent
seen previously.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)