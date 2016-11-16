FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 16, 2016 / 6:16 PM / 9 months ago

Polish Senate appoints Sura to interest rate-setting MPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland's Senate appointed lawyer Rafal Sura to the central bank's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, the Senate's press office said on Wednesday.

Sura, 37, had been barely known among economists before his candidacy emerged. He said on Tuesday there was no need to use unconventional monetary policy tools in Poland as the country is not in a crisis.

Economists said Sura's appointment is unlikely to impact the current wait-and-see policy stance of the 10-member MPC, but could effectively increase the role of the governor on whose opinion Sura would likely rely. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
