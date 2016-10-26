FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Poland's ruling party picks lawyer as rate-setter candidate
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 10 months ago

Poland's ruling party picks lawyer as rate-setter candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has chosen Rafal Sura, a lawyer, as its candidate to replace an outgoing member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, PiS Senator Grzegorz Bierecki said on Wednesday.

Bierecki said the senate's budget and public finance committee plans to conduct a hearing with Sura, who also works as a professor at the Catholic University of Lublin, on Nov. 16.

"The candidate could be appointed at the senate sitting on Nov. 16-17," Bierecki told Reuters. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.