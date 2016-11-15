Polish rate-setter candidate says no need for unconventional tools now

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - There in no need to use unconventional monetary policy tools in Poland as the country is not in a crisis, rate-setter candidate Rafal Sura said on Tuesday.

"In conditions of economic stability, I see no necessity to use such tools that are used for example in crisis-hit economies," Sura told a parliamentary committee.

"For now, looking at economic data, there is no need to implement unconventional tools, but one has to take into account that such tools exists ... and the central bank may use them if needed," Sura said.

He said there is no need to change the current central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent. He also said that it is unlikely for Poland to join the euro zone over the coming years.