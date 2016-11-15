FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Polish rate-setter candidate says no need for unconventional tools now
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 9 months ago

Polish rate-setter candidate says no need for unconventional tools now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - There in no need to use unconventional monetary policy tools in Poland as the country is not in a crisis, rate-setter candidate Rafal Sura said on Tuesday.

"In conditions of economic stability, I see no necessity to use such tools that are used for example in crisis-hit economies," Sura told a parliamentary committee.

"For now, looking at economic data, there is no need to implement unconventional tools, but one has to take into account that such tools exists ... and the central bank may use them if needed," Sura said.

He said there is no need to change the current central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent. He also said that it is unlikely for Poland to join the euro zone over the coming years.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.