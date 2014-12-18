Polish c.bank head Belka voted for 25, 50 bps rate cuts in Nov, motions failed

WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Polish central bank’s head Marek Belka supported failed motions for interest rate cuts of 25 and 50 basis points (bps) at the November meeting of the bank’s rate-setting council, voting records published by the bank showed on Thursday.

The motions were supported by other doveish members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council: Andrzej Bratkowski, Jerzy Osiatynski and Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, the records showed. Both motions failed as the council decided to keep rates on hold.

At the November sitting the council also voted on a proposed rate cut by 100 bps, which was only supported by Bratkowski and also failed. (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)