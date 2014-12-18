FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish c.bank head Belka voted for 25, 50 bps rate cuts in Nov, motions failed
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.bank head Belka voted for 25, 50 bps rate cuts in Nov, motions failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Polish central bank’s head Marek Belka supported failed motions for interest rate cuts of 25 and 50 basis points (bps) at the November meeting of the bank’s rate-setting council, voting records published by the bank showed on Thursday.

The motions were supported by other doveish members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council: Andrzej Bratkowski, Jerzy Osiatynski and Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, the records showed. Both motions failed as the council decided to keep rates on hold.

At the November sitting the council also voted on a proposed rate cut by 100 bps, which was only supported by Bratkowski and also failed. (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.