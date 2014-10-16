Three Polish c.bankers backed motion for 25 bps rate cut in Sept

WARSAW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Polish central bank policy makers Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, Jerzy Osiatynski and Anna Zielinska-Glebocka of the 10-member rate-setting panel backed a motion to cut rates by 25 basis points in September, but the motion failed, the central bank said.

In voting records from the September sitting released on Thursday, the central bank said that Chojna-Duch and Osiatynski also backed a motion for a 50 basis point cut, but it failed as the remaining members opposed it.

The bank also said that policy maker Jan Winiecki was absent at the September meeting. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)