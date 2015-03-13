Polish c.banker Zielinska-Glebocka says CPI likely bottomed out

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Polish consumer prices likely bottomed out in February, central bank policymaker Anna Zielinska-Glebocka said on Friday, adding she currently saw neither space for interest rate cuts nor hikes.

Zielinska-Glebocka told Reuters in an interview she was not enthusiastic about changing the central bank’s current 2.5 percent inflation target in the monetary policy assumptions for 2016, but she would not rule out the possibility.

“I do not see a clear space now for either cuts or raises of interest rates,” she said. “But the situation is dynamic and the Monetary Policy Council has an ability to react if something happened (which would justify it).” (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig)