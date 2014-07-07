Polish c.bank official says ECB's TLTRO unlikely to impact zloty

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s zloty currency is unlikely to be significantly affected by the European Central Bank’s fresh long-term refinancing operations known as TLTRO, the head of the Polish central bank’s research department said on Monday.

“If you look at the scale of new phases of LTRO, it is smaller than earlier phases, and the earlier phases did not have much impact on the zloty,” Andrzej Slawinski told a news conference.

“Therefore, I don’t think that it will have a significant impact in the zloty exchange rate.” (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)