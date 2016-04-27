Polish rate-setter says will opt for CPI target cut

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Kamil Zubelewicz said that if the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts any discussion on inflation target, he will be an advocate of cutting it from the current level of 2.5 percent.

“If such a discussion arises I will opt for diminishing the inflation target,” Zubelewicz told Rzeczpospolita daily.

Zubelewicz also said that if the MPC cuts rates now, it might be forced to rise them soon again. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jan Pytalski)