Polish c.banker Zubelewicz says does not expect rate change this year
March 22, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Polish c.banker Zubelewicz says does not expect rate change this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - It is unlikely that it will be necessary to change Poland’s interest rates this year, newly-appointed rate-setter Kamil Zubelewicz said on Tuesday, commenting on Hungary’s decision to bring its overnight deposit rate into negative territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hungary’s central bank unexpectedly cut its main interest rate to a record low of 1.2 percent and became the first of the main central European economies to take its overnight deposit rate into negative territory.

“In the base scenario I do not foresee an emergence of factors forcing an interest rate change this year, despite the Hungarian central bank’s (Tuesday) decision,” Zubelewicz told Reuters. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

