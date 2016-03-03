UPDATE 1-New Polish rate-setter Zubelewicz sees no sudden policy change

(Adds further quotes)

WARSAW, March 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s monetary policy is likely to continue on the course set out by the previous rate-setting panel, newly appointed central banker Kamil Zubelewicz said, adding he saw no need for a rate cut or any unconventional measures while the economy is growing.

Poland’s economy grew at its fastest pace in four years in 2015, driven mainly by domestic demand that analysts expect will be sustained this year.

The central bank cut rates by half a percentage point last March to a record low of 1.50 percent, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have remained unchanged since then.

“It is hard to expect a sudden change in the current Monetary Policy Council’s (MPC) policy,” Zubelewicz said in an interview published by state agency PAP on Thursday.

“If the gross domestic product is growing noticeably, I don’t see too much point in turning on an additional booster such as an interest rate cut, or some unconventional central bank activities.”

Zubelewicz said that uncertainty around the government’s plans regarding foreign-exchange loans could constrain economic growth.

The Polish president’s office laid out a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with such loans after the value of the franc rose.

The plan could cost banks 44 billion zlotys ($11.05 billion), the central bank said.

“Right now, there is still no final legislation, which would solve this issue. Because of this, the banking system is operating in an area of uncertainty ... This additional uncertainty may in turn be a certain obstacle to a faster economic growth.” ($1 = 3.9832 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Alison Williams)