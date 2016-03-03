FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New Polish rate-setter Zubelewicz sees no sudden policy change
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 3, 2016 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-New Polish rate-setter Zubelewicz sees no sudden policy change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds further quotes)

WARSAW, March 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s monetary policy is likely to continue on the course set out by the previous rate-setting panel, newly appointed central banker Kamil Zubelewicz said, adding he saw no need for a rate cut or any unconventional measures while the economy is growing.

Poland’s economy grew at its fastest pace in four years in 2015, driven mainly by domestic demand that analysts expect will be sustained this year.

The central bank cut rates by half a percentage point last March to a record low of 1.50 percent, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have remained unchanged since then.

“It is hard to expect a sudden change in the current Monetary Policy Council’s (MPC) policy,” Zubelewicz said in an interview published by state agency PAP on Thursday.

“If the gross domestic product is growing noticeably, I don’t see too much point in turning on an additional booster such as an interest rate cut, or some unconventional central bank activities.”

Zubelewicz said that uncertainty around the government’s plans regarding foreign-exchange loans could constrain economic growth.

The Polish president’s office laid out a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with such loans after the value of the franc rose.

The plan could cost banks 44 billion zlotys ($11.05 billion), the central bank said.

“Right now, there is still no final legislation, which would solve this issue. Because of this, the banking system is operating in an area of uncertainty ... This additional uncertainty may in turn be a certain obstacle to a faster economic growth.” ($1 = 3.9832 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.