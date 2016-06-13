FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker Zyzynski: rate cut may be needed if slowdown continues
June 13, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Polish c.banker Zyzynski: rate cut may be needed if slowdown continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOPOT, Poland, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank may have to lower interest rates if the gross economic product (GDP) growth continues to slow down, member of the Polish rate-setting panel Jerzy Zyzynski said on Monday.

Poland's growth slowed in the first quarter, hit by a decline in investment and a negative contribution from foreign trade. Meanwhile, Poland's main rate has remained at the record low of 1.5 percent since March last year.

"If the trend of slight slowdown in growth continues then one may have to lower rates," Zyzynski told reporters. Zyzynski also said that while the cost of credit for companies in Poland was relatively low, it could still be lower. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

