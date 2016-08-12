FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Polish c.banker Zyzynski says would back cutting interest rates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Polish c.banker Zyzynski says would back cutting interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Polish central bank policymaker Jerzy Zyzynski said on Friday he would back cutting interest rates from their current all-time low to support investment as uncertainty related to Britain's decision to exit the European Union has subsided.

Zyzynski is one of the few members of the 10-strong rate-setting Monetary Policy Council to mention a possibility of cutting rates in recent months. The majority of the MPC has supported keeping interest rates stable in the near future.

"I would back cutting interest rates," Zyzynski told Reuters. "When uncertainty was high, the MPC supported a policy of stabilising rates. Now, perhaps, uncertainty has subsided and one may reduce interest rates," he said.

"If the potential rate cut threatened banking sector stability, then perhaps one should refrain from it. This is a subject for discussions," he added.

Zyzynski declined to say whether he would submit a motion to cut rates in the months ahead.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.