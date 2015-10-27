FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland needs conservative monetary policy - president's aide
October 27, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Poland needs conservative monetary policy - president's aide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Countries like Poland should conduct conservative monetary policy, focused on current targets, the president’s economic advisor Zdzislaw Sokal said, adding that a discussion on the central bank’s mandate change is possible in the future.

In an interview with Puls Biznesu daily published on Tuesday, Sokal also said that he supports “activating all capabilities to accelerate the development of the economy.”

Poland’s president will pick the next central bank governor. The current governor’s term ends in June next year. The central bank’s primary target is to control inflation, while it may support economic growth if the first target is fulfilled.

Sokal also said that banks should bear most of the burden of resolving the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, but he also pointed out that some credit holders are not interested in converting their loans into zlotys.

“The problem concerns around 20 percent of credit holders,” he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

