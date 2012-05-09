FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Billionaire Solowow, Acron eye Polish chemicals-report
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Billionaire Solowow, Acron eye Polish chemicals-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Michal Solowow and Russian fertiliser producer Acron are interested in buying some of the Polish state’s stakes in local chemical companies, local daily Puls Biznesu reported on Wednesday.

Solowow is most interested in ZA Pulawy but is also looking at Tarnow, while Acron is “very seriously interested” in taking part in the privatisation of the Polish chemicals sector, the newspaper said without citing any sources.

Solowow and Acron were unavailable for comment, while the Treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, declined to comment. Poland holds a 32-percent stake in Tarnow, a 51-percent stake in Pulawy and 39 percent in Ciech. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.